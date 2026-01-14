CSG Government Solutions' John Walsworth Named One of the Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2025

"This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team," says Mr. Walsworth. "I'm proud of our position as a national leader in the management consulting sector, and I look forward to another year of supporting the goals of our state government clients across the country." Post this

Walsworth founded CSG in 1997 with a focus on delivering high-quality management services that enhance the capabilities of state government systems and processes, particularly in programs that support vulnerable populations such as Medicaid, unemployment insurance, child support, child welfare, and other assistance programs. Over the last three decades, he has led our teams in helping state agencies across the U.S. navigate major technology shifts, from the introduction of online services to current efforts to achieve efficiencies and enhance services through the integration of artificial intelligence, interoperable systems, and other capabilities. He also created CSG Tech, an organization focusing on industry research, training, and automated tools that promote the success of these projects.

Walsworth's reputation for building strong teams and successfully managing large-scale engagements has paved the way for CSG to become a national leader in management consulting. Prior to founding CSG, Walsworth worked as a consultant for Andersen Consulting and Computer Sciences Corporation. He holds a BA in mathematics and history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team," says Mr. Walsworth. "I'm proud of our position as a national leader in the management consulting sector, and I look forward to another year of supporting the goals of our state government clients across the country."

ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

