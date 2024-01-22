CSG Government Solutions' John Walsworth Named One of The Top 50 CEOs and Leaders of 2023

"It's an honor to be recognized personally as an industry leader," says Mr. Walsworth, "but this recognition is really about CSG's exceptional team of talented, energetic, and caring people who dedicate themselves to achieving the goals of our state government clients across the country every day." Post this

Mr. Walsworth founded CSG in 1997 and built the company into a national leader in the management of complex projects that modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. John built CSG from the ground up with an unwavering focus on the quality of CSG's management services and the productivity of their project teams. He is known for attracting and motivating people committed to making a positive impact on the lives of people who depend on public services, including Medicaid, Unemployment Insurance, Child Support, and Child Welfare. He established CSG Tech, an organization renowned for industry research, training, and automated tools that promote the success of program modernization efforts. Prior to founding CSG, Walsworth worked as a consultant for Andersen Consulting and Computer Sciences Corporation. He holds a BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"It's an honor to be recognized personally as an industry leader," says Mr. Walsworth, "but this recognition is really about CSG's exceptional team of talented, energetic, and caring people who dedicate themselves to achieving the goals of our state government clients across the country every day."

