CSG Government Solutions' Landis Rossi Named Among Top 25 Government Consultants and Leaders by The Consulting Report

Over her 25-year career in human services, Rossi has executed strategic initiatives for programs in 17 states, providing planning, project management, business process reengineering, organizational change management, quality assurance, and independent verification and validation services for the development of federally certified case management IT systems. Under her leadership, CSG has grown into a national leader in management consulting services for state government child support programs, currently supporting IT modernization projects in nine states. Rossi has also been instrumental in CSG's expansion into new markets, including child welfare, education, and corrections agencies.

"Landis is an energetic leader who dedicates herself to the professional growth of our team members and the success of our clients," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her industry expertise and hands-on approach help our teams and clients successfully navigate complex government system modernization projects. We are proud of her for earning this well-deserved recognition."

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises.

