CSG Government Solutions Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the Eighth Consecutive Year

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today has announced it has again been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2025.
CHICAGO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today has announced it has again been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2025.
America's Best Management Consulting Firms focuses on industry firms who display innovative strategies within their organization to promote continuous evolution. The firms were selected based on surveys of more than 2,000 management consulting experts and clients. The awarded firms leverage their knowledge and expertise to solve complex problems and have established a reputation as trusted advisors to the world's largest organizations. This honor marks CSG's eighth consecutive year of recognition, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing top tier consulting services for our government clients.
"CSG is proud to receive this recognition and is honored to be named again by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a testament to our team of industry professionals, who dedicate themselves daily to achieving the system and program modernization goals of our state government clients."
Contact:
Robin Dufresne
Executive Vice President, Senior Practice Director
CSG Government Solutions
180 N. Stetson Ave
Suite 3200
Chicago, IL 60601
312.444.2760 Fax: 312.938.2191
[email protected]
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 50 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Robin Dufresne, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, [email protected], www.csgdelivers.com
SOURCE CSG Government Solutions
Share this article