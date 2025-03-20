CSG Government Solutions Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the Eighth Consecutive Year

"This award is a testament to our team of industry professionals, who dedicate themselves daily to achieving the system and program modernization goals of our state government clients," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"CSG is proud to receive this recognition and is honored to be named again by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a testament to our team of industry professionals, who dedicate themselves daily to achieving the system and program modernization goals of our state government clients."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 50 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

