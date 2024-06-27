CSG Government Solutions Named One of The Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2024 by The Consulting Report

"As a national leader providing trusted advisory services to the public sector for almost three decades, CSG is honored to be named among The Consulting Report's Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2024," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"As a national leader providing trusted advisory services to the public sector for almost three decades, CSG is honored to be named among The Consulting Report's Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2024," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients trust us to help manage complex projects that modernize the technology and processes of large government programs. This recognition attests to the dedication of our team and the consistent quality of our work."

ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions