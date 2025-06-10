CSG Government Solutions Named One of the Top Consulting Firms of 2025 by The Consulting Report

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in state government program modernization, has been named by The Consulting Report as one of The Top Consulting Firms of 2025. CSG was also named a Top 50 Consulting Firm in 2024.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in state government program modernization, has been named by The Consulting Report as one of The Top Consulting Firms of 2025. CSG was also named a Top 50 Consulting Firm in 2024.

The Consulting Report completed a methodical review of consulting firms around the globe that have demonstrated success in serving corporate, government, and other organizations. The awarded firms perform exceptional client services, offering superior expertise focused on helping clients achieve their business and organizational objectives. These firms are reshaping the consulting industry through their leadership, professional insight, and application of technological advancements.

As one of the Top Consulting Firms, CSG assists state governments in the implementation of technology and processes to achieve efficiencies and enhance the capabilities of government programs. We apply our expertise, innovation, and results-oriented approach to optimize complex projects that help our government clients achieve their goals.

"CSG is proud to again be recognized as one of the Top Consulting Firms by The Consulting Report," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Our team of industry professionals are dedicated to helping our state government clients modernize systems for the benefit of everyone who depends on public services."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

