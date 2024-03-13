CSG Government Solutions Ranked by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the Seventh Consecutive Year

"CSG is proud to again be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms," says John Walsworth, CSG's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition attests to the reputation that our team has built over the past 26 years." Post this

"CSG is proud to again be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms," says John Walsworth, CSG's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition attests to the reputation that our team has built over the past 26 years. As a national leader in management consulting services, our clients trust us on challenging system modernization projects that make a positive impact on the lives of people who depend on public services."

ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

