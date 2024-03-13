CSG Government Solutions Ranked by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the Seventh Consecutive Year

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced it has again been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2024. This is the seventh year in a row that CSG has received this recognition.
CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced it has again been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2024. This is the seventh year in a row that CSG has received this recognition.
America's Best Management Consulting Firms is comprised of the best consultancies based on the results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys. Forbes surveyed more than 10,000 executives and 1,200 clients who have worked with management consulting firms. CSG was ranked nationally in the top 22 consulting firms serving the Public Sector/Non-Profit/Education market.
"CSG is proud to again be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms," says John Walsworth, CSG's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition attests to the reputation that our team has built over the past 26 years. As a national leader in management consulting services, our clients trust us on challenging system modernization projects that make a positive impact on the lives of people who depend on public services."
ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
