CSG Government Solutions' Robin Dufresne Named Among Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting by The Consulting Report

Dufresne has more than 20 years of IT consulting experience and is a member of CSG's Senior Management Team. She manages a large portfolio of projects across the firm's Child Support, Child Welfare, and Program Modernization practices, and leads new market development including expanding CSG's support of Corrections, Education, and Workforce programs. She previously led CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice for nine years.

Since Dufresne joined CSG in 2012, she has had a significant impact on establishing its reputation for excellence in management consulting, expanding the company's footprint to serve 50 states and territories, and growing CSG's workforce. Dufresne is dedicated to mentoring CSG's future leaders, including serving as faculty for its internal leadership training course.

Dufresne is also a nationally recognized thought leader in government public assistance programs. She has collaborated with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the Medicaid Technology Alliance, guiding states through the implementation of modular systems to lower operational costs and improve outcomes. Dufresne previously served as the Medicaid Operations Director for MaineCare Services. This is her third time being recognized on the annual Top 25 Women Leaders list.

"Over the past decade, Robin has helped advance CSG's position as a national leader in management consulting for state governments," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her vision and expertise promote the growth of our consultants and company and ensure results for our clients. The CSG team is proud of Robin for receiving this well-deserved honor for the third consecutive year."

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

