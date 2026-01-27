CSG Government Solutions' Sean Kasten and Landis Rossi Promoted to the Title of Vice President

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced the promotions of Sean Kasten and Landis Rossi to the title of Vice President.

Sean Kasten joined CSG in 2010 and advanced through consulting and project management roles on large projects for CSG healthcare and human services and child welfare program clients before becoming CSG's National Child Welfare Practice Lead in 2022. Sean has been the driving force in establishing this practice and rapidly growing CSG's experience and capabilities over the past several years.

"Sean is a respected and engaging leader of CSG teams, and an influential presence with our clients," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "He is a role model of the CSG Way, and a key figure in CSG's continued growth.

Landis Rossi joined CSG in 2014 and became CSG's National Child Support Practice Lead in 2022. Under her leadership, CSG has performed child support systems projects in 17 states. Landis frequently presents at industry conferences, sharing insight into state program efforts around the country, and was named one of The Top 25 Government Consultants and Leaders of 2025 by The Consulting Report.

"Landis is a highly respected presence within CSG and in our markets," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her influence, knowledge, and energy will continue to have a major impact on the development of our business."

Contact:

Robin Dufresne

Executive Vice President

CSG Government Solutions

180 N. Stetson

Suite 3200

Chicago, IL 60601

312.444.2760

[email protected]

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Robin Dufresne, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, [email protected], www.csgdelivers.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions