CSG Government Solutions Selected by Alaska Child Support Enforcement Division to Provide Quality Assurance Services for the Alaska Modernization Project

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Alaska Department of Revenue, Child Support Enforcement Division (CSED), to provide Quality Assurance services for the design, development, and implementation of the State's new child support system as a part of the Alaska Modernization Project (AMP).