CSG Government Solutions Selected by Alaska Child Support Enforcement Division to Provide Quality Assurance Services for the Alaska Modernization Project

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Alaska Department of Revenue, Child Support Enforcement Division (CSED), to provide Quality Assurance services for the design, development, and implementation of the State's new child support system as a part of the Alaska Modernization Project (AMP).
CSG deploys its proven QA methodology, processes, and tools to ensure adherence to quality standards and best practices for software development and project management. Our team reviews contractor deliverables, supports user acceptance testing, and supports federal Office of Child Support Services (OCSS) system certification to assist CSED in the implementation of a modernized child support system.
"CSG is excited to partner with the State of Alaska on this important modernization initiative," says Landis Rossi, CSG's National Child Support Practice Lead. "Our team applies its child support expertise to support CSED's implementation of a system that meets the diverse needs of the State's children and families."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
