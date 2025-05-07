CSG Government Solutions Selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services to Provide Enterprise Project Management Office Services

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) services for their portfolio of system modernization projects.
CHICAGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) services for their portfolio of system modernization projects.
The DSS EPMO is a centralized business function that supports and governs large projects and initiatives with project intake, delivery, and oversight. The mission of the EPMO is to increase the transparency of project activities and performance through the application, training, and education of project management best practices, policies, processes, and methodologies. CSG is supporting DSS leadership in consistently aligning business objectives with the strategic direction of individual projects.
"CSG appreciates the opportunity to work with the State of Connecticut," says Rob Guenther, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. "Our project management expertise will help achieve the State's goals and support the mission of the Department of Social Services."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
