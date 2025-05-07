CSG Government Solutions Selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services to Provide Enterprise Project Management Office Services

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) services for their portfolio of system modernization projects.

CHICAGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) services for their portfolio of system modernization projects.