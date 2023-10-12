CSG Government Solutions Selected by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services to Support Procurement of a Pharmacy Claims Management Solution

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) to provide planning and procurement support for MassHealth's replacement of its Electronic Pharmacy Claims Management Solution.
CSG is helping develop a procurement plan for the Commonwealth's next generation system pharmacy solution that enhances program performance. CSG is supporting the EOHHS procurement effort with requirements gathering through vendor selection and contract negotiation. CSG will also provide project management and system certification support throughout the design, development, and implementation of the new system to assure it adheres to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' system certification requirements.
"CSG is dedicated to supporting MassHealth's mission to promote the health, resilience, and independence of the people it serves," says Robin Dufresne, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services Practice. "CSG is applying our national Pharmacy and Medicaid enterprise system expertise to help assure the Commonwealth achieves its pharmacy solution goals."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 47 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
