CSG Government Solutions Selected by the Missouri Department of Corrections to Provide Independent Verification and Validation Services

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced they have been selected by the Missouri Department of Corrections (MODOC) to provide Independent Verification and Validation services for the implementation of an Electronic Health Records (EHR) System.

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MODOC provides integrated healthcare and behavioral health services to thousands of incarcerated individuals statewide. The goal of the project is to implement a federally compliant EHR system that streamlines services, creates an efficient workflow, reduces physical storage space, and improves auditing capabilities to ensure effective oversight of contracted healthcare providers.