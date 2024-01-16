CSG Government Solutions Selected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to Provide Project Management for Case Management Modernization

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Senior and Disability Services, to provide project management for the procurement and replacement of its Case Management Solution.
CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Senior and Disability Services, to provide project management for the procurement and replacement of its Case Management Solution.
The Division is procuring a centralized system to meet its business needs. To help achieve its goals of implementing a new system that meets the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) certification and funding requirements, Missouri contracted with CSG to provide project management services throughout solution planning, design, development, testing, and implementation. CSG is working collaboratively with the State and other vendors to manage key project activities, analyze and guide Division projects, and support the CMS Streamlined Modular Certification process.
"CSG has served as a trusted advisor for health and social services projects in Missouri for more than a decade," says Robin Dufresne, Senior Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. "We look forward to supporting the Department of Health and Senior Services on the successful implementation and certification of its new case management solution."
