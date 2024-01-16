CSG Government Solutions Selected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to Provide Project Management for Case Management Modernization

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Senior and Disability Services, to provide project management for the procurement and replacement of its Case Management Solution.

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Division of Senior and Disability Services, to provide project management for the procurement and replacement of its Case Management Solution.