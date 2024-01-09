CSG Government Solutions Selected for Project Management and Organizational Change Services for Virginia's Child Support System Modernization

"Our team is applying our expertise and proven methodologies to support Virginia in implementing a child support system that effectively supports the needs of children and families across the Commonwealth," says Landis Rossi, CSG Child Support Practice Lead. Post this

The Virginia Division of Child Support Enforcement collects more than $650 million in child support payments annually. DCSE's legacy system is nearly 30 years old and manages almost 280,000 cases, comprising nearly 350,000 children, and interfaces with TANF, SNAP, Child Welfare, and Medicaid systems to accept referrals, complete intake, and conduct case management.

"CSG is a leader in PMO and OCM services for child support system modernizations across the country," says Landis Rossi, CSG Child Support Practice Lead. "Our team is applying our expertise and proven methodologies to support Virginia in implementing a child support system that effectively supports the needs of children and families across the Commonwealth."

