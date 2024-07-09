CSG Government Solutions Selected to Assist with North Dakota Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System Implementation Planning

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide planning services for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, Children and Family Services' (CFS) Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System modernization.
North Dakota is embarking on the implementation of a new child welfare information system. CSG will perform a feasibility study and cost benefit analysis, provide solution recommendations, and support the procurement of the new system. CSG will also develop the documentation required by the federal Administration for Children and Families to support enhanced federal funding.
"CSG is committed to supporting North Dakota in achieving its objective of a system that improves the effectiveness and efficiency of Child Welfare operations and administration," says Sean Kasten, CSG's National Child Welfare Practice Lead. "Our team applies our child welfare program and system expertise to support HHS on this important initiative, which will ultimately result in a superior solution to serve the State's children and families."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
