CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Independent Verification and Validation for the Florida Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS) project.

DCF is modernizing its technology ecosystem using a phased approach, implementing a series of module releases covering Child Welfare program functions. CSG will perform ongoing IV&V, independent testing, and quality assurance.