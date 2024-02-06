CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Independent Verification and Validation for the Florida Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS) project.
CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS) project.
DCF is modernizing its technology ecosystem using a phased approach, implementing a series of module releases covering Child Welfare program functions. CSG will perform ongoing IV&V, independent testing, and quality assurance.
"CSG is excited to support Florida in this important system modernization effort," says Sean Kasten, CSG National Child Welfare Practice Lead. "We apply our experience and proven methodologies to assist DCF in implementing a federally compliant system that effectively serves Florida's children and families."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 47 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
