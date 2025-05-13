CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Planning and Project Management Services for North Dakota's Child Support System Modernization

"CSG has supported child support modernization projects across the country," says Landis Rossi, CSG's National Child Support Practice Lead. "We are thrilled to bring this experience to the State of North Dakota and assist them in bettering the lives of children and families in their State." Post this

"CSG has supported child support modernization projects across the country, helping states efficiently implement systems," says Landis Rossi, CSG's National Child Support Practice Lead. "We are thrilled to bring this experience to the State of North Dakota and assist them in bettering the lives of children and families in their State."

Contact:

Landis Rossi

National Child Support Practice Lead

312.444.2760

[email protected]

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Landis Rossi, CSG Government Solutions, 3124442760, [email protected], www.csgdelivers.com

Twitter

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions