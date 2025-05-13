CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Planning and Project Management Services for North Dakota's Child Support System Modernization

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide planning and project management services for the North Dakota Health and Human Services Child Support System Modernization project.
CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide planning and project management services for the North Dakota Health and Human Services Child Support System Modernization project.
North Dakota is replacing its legacy child support system with a new technology platform, with plans for an expedited system delivery, to continue serving families effectively. CSG is supporting this initiative, conducting a cost benefit and other analysis and feasibility study for the effort. CSG is also developing the Solution Vendor RFP, Advance Planning Documents, Data Quality Plan, and Implementation Plan. Our team will continue to provide project management support throughout system development, implementation, and federal certification.
"CSG has supported child support modernization projects across the country, helping states efficiently implement systems," says Landis Rossi, CSG's National Child Support Practice Lead. "We are thrilled to bring this experience to the State of North Dakota and assist them in bettering the lives of children and families in their State."
Contact:
Landis Rossi
National Child Support Practice Lead
312.444.2760
[email protected]
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Landis Rossi, CSG Government Solutions, 3124442760, [email protected], www.csgdelivers.com
SOURCE CSG Government Solutions
