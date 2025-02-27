CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Project and Portfolio Management Services for the Arizona Medicaid Enterprise

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), in coordination with the State of Hawaii's Med-Quest Division (MQD), to provide project and portfolio management services for the modernization of its shared Medicaid Enterprise System.

