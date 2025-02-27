CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Project and Portfolio Management Services for the Arizona Medicaid Enterprise

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), in coordination with the State of Hawaii's Med-Quest Division (MQD), to provide project and portfolio management services for the modernization of its shared Medicaid Enterprise System.
CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), in coordination with the State of Hawaii's Med-Quest Division (MQD), to provide project and portfolio management services for the modernization of its shared Medicaid Enterprise System.
AHCCCS partners with Hawaii to maintain a Medicaid Management Information System for both states. In response to new federal and state mandates, AHCCCS is undertaking several projects to enhance existing technology including the modernization and refactor of the shared legacy system. CSG is supporting day-to-day project management activities as well as refining existing project and portfolio management processes, methodologies, controls, templates, and tools to maintain efficiency and support federal certification activities required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"CSG's 30 years of Medicaid and project management experience provides AHCCCS and MQD with targeted expertise throughout this important initiative," says Rob Guenther, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. "Our team is committed to leveraging lessons learned from similar projects across the country to support the successful delivery of a system that meets the needs of both programs."
