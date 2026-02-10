CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Quality Assurance for the Kansas Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System Project

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that they have been selected by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) to provide quality assurance services for the Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS) project.
DCF is replacing its legacy child welfare system with a modernized solution that is compliant with the Administration for Children and Families' CCWIS regulations. The new system will include interfaces between various agencies serving DCF's Prevention and Protection Services and Adult Protective Services to eliminate redundancy and standardize practices and service delivery. CSG is executing QA plans for vendor management, project management, and testing and providing QA oversight for data conversion and implementation to assure the system is functional and fulfills contractual requirements. CSG is also performing ongoing quality control, independent testing, and CCWIS compliance support to assure State and federal system requirements are met.
"CSG is committed to supporting Kansas in this system modernization to implement a flexible solution that streamlines work processes and services," says Sean Kasten, CSG's National Child Welfare Practice Lead. "The CSG team applies our proven QA methodology and child welfare expertise to support the development of a system that will efficiently and effectively serve Kansas' children and families."
Contact:
Sean Kasten
National Child Welfare Practice Lead
CSG Government Solutions
180 N. Stetson
Suite 3200
Chicago, IL 60601
414.617.7862
[email protected]
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sean Kasten, CSG Government Solutions, 3124442760, [email protected], www.csgdelivers.com
SOURCE CSG Government Solutions
Share this article