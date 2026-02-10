CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Quality Assurance for the Kansas Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System Project

"The CSG team applies our proven QA methodology and child welfare expertise to support the development of a system that will efficiently and effectively serve Kansas' children and families," says Sean Kasten, CSG's National Child Welfare Practice Lead. Post this

"CSG is committed to supporting Kansas in this system modernization to implement a flexible solution that streamlines work processes and services," says Sean Kasten, CSG's National Child Welfare Practice Lead. "The CSG team applies our proven QA methodology and child welfare expertise to support the development of a system that will efficiently and effectively serve Kansas' children and families."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

