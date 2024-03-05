CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Quality Assurance Services for the Wisconsin Child Support System Modernization

"CSG is committed to supporting DCF in achieving its goal to better the lives of Wisconsin's children and families through this important program modernization initiative," says Landis Rossi, CSG's National Child Support Practice Lead. Post this

"CSG is committed to supporting DCF in achieving its goal to better the lives of Wisconsin's children and families through this important program modernization initiative," says Landis Rossi, CSG's National Child Support Practice Lead. "As national leaders in child support system modernization, our team will apply our QA and program expertise to promote a successful project."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

