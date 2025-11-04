CSG Government Solutions Selected to Provide Strategic Planning for the Minnesota Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide strategic planning services for Minnesota's Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS) project.
CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected to provide strategic planning services for Minnesota's Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS) project.
The Minnesota Department of Information Technology Services (MNIT) and the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) are modernizing the child welfare functions currently contained within their legacy Social Service Information System to comply with federal CCWIS requirements established by the Administration for Children and Families and address Minnesota's unique Child Welfare needs. The CSG team is performing pre-modernization planning and readiness activities to support successful development and execution of a modernization roadmap. CSG is also providing guidance on the development of related federal requirements including a system integrator RFP, Implementation Advance Planning Document, and Data Quality Plan.
"CSG is pleased to work with Minnesota on this important system modernization effort," says Sean Kasten, CSG's National Child Welfare Practice Lead. "The CSG team applies our expertise in supporting successful CCWIS implementations in other states to help MNIT and DCYF plan for a modern system that complies with federal requirements and serves Minnesota's children and families."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
