CSG Partners Expands ESOP Client Services and Minnesota Presence

"For over 27 years, CSG has helped companies make employee ownership a reality. I'm excited to build on that legacy and help clients realize the opportunities and rewards made possible by an ESOP." - Steve Suckow, CSG Partners Post this

"Supporting ESOP companies beyond plan formation has always been core to our approach," said Lawrence Kaplan, Founder and Managing Partner of CSG Partners. "Steve's hire and this expansion formalize those capabilities at a firm‑wide level."

The client services platform draws on decades of experience advising hundreds of middle‑market companies and is informed by direct client feedback, market research, and industry best practices. The program is designed to help employee‑owned businesses capture the full value of their ownership structure throughout the ESOP lifecycle.

Services include targeted support for plan rollouts, annual reporting, valuations, bank covenant reviews, debt service planning, and payroll contributions. CSG's broader advisory team will also provide analytics and consulting related to share allocation, dividend policy, employee engagement, plan governance, and corporate financial planning.

"For over 27 years, CSG has helped companies make employee ownership a reality," said Suckow. "I'm excited to build on that legacy and help clients realize the opportunities and rewards made possible by an ESOP."

Suckow brings widely recognized employee‑ownership credentials to CSG. He is a frequent speaker at events hosted by the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO), The ESOP Association, and the Private Directors Association (PDA), and has served as a Trustee of the Employee Ownership Foundation and a Director of the Employee‑Owned S Corporations of America (ESCA).

Prior to joining CSG, Suckow was a Director in BMO's Corporate Advisory Group, where he supported all aspects of the bank's ESOP advisory practice. Earlier in his career, Suckow served as General Counsel of a leading employee‑owned company and was a Partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

A Minnesota native and resident, Suckow will help anchor CSG's ESOP advisory presence in the state, a market with a long history of employee ownership.

"Steve's experience strengthens our ability to support ESOP companies well beyond the transaction," Kaplan added. "It also meaningfully expands our on‑the‑ground presence in Minnesota."

About CSG Partners

CSG Partners is the nation's leading investment banking practice focused exclusively on employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). With decades of experience, CSG Partners provides comprehensive advisory services to middle-market companies seeking sustainable, tax-efficient business transition strategies through employee ownership. Frequently recognized by leading industry media and organizations as an ESOP pioneer and thought leader, CSG has garnered over 40 Firm and Deal of the Year honors in the past decade alone. The firm has helped hundreds of closely-held companies create ESOP-led liquidity, exit, and succession strategies. For more information, visit https://www.csgpartners.com.

Media Contact

Windy Campbell, CSG Partners, 1 804-314-0205, [email protected], https://www.csgpartners.com

SOURCE CSG Partners