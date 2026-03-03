CSI Companies CEO Chris Flakus Releases New Book, Stay Relevant, Offering a Practical Guide to Career Growth in a Changing Workplace

This book is meant to give people a practical framework for moving forward with confidence, regardless of where they are starting from. Post this

"At every stage of someone's career, the ability to learn, adapt, and stay curious matters more than ever," said Flakus. "This book is meant to give people a practical framework for moving forward with confidence, regardless of where they are starting from."

The book introduces a simple but powerful approach built around aligning mindset and skillset, answering the questions about how professionals think, what they can do, and how their value is perceived. Through real-world observations, actionable exercises, and leadership perspectives, Stay Relevant encourages readers to take ownership of their growth and proactively shape their future in a changing workplace.

The release reflects CSI Companies' broader mission to help organizations and professionals succeed through change. As a workforce solutions and advisory firm, CSI works with clients across industries to navigate talent strategy, workforce transformation, and organizational growth. The themes explored in Stay Relevant, adaptability, continuous learning, and long-term career development, mirror the values CSI brings to its partnerships every day.

"Helping people grow is at the heart of what we do," said Flakus. "Whether it's supporting organizations as they evolve or helping individuals build meaningful careers, the goal is the same: create momentum and opportunity. That commitment extends beyond this book, as proceeds from Stay Relevant will be used to benefit CSI Connect, a CSI community workforce readiness initiative dedicated to preparing the next generation for long-term career success."

About Chris Flakus

Chris Flakus is the CEO of CSI Companies and the author of "Stay Relevant." With more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership and talent strategy, Chris has helped thousands of professionals navigate workplace change, build meaningful careers, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving world. His work focuses on mindset, adaptability, and the practical skills needed to grow through every stage of a career.

About CSI Companies

CSI Companies is a workforce solutions provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 1994, CSI Companies supports healthcare organizations nationwide through staffing, consulting, and professional services. Acquired by Recruit Holdings in 2010, CSI operates as a boutique division with the ability to scale while maintaining the personal service, flexibility, and strong partnerships that have defined the company for more than 30 years.

Media Contact

Naomi Fraser, CSI Companies, 1 9045158893, [email protected], https://csicompanies.com/

SOURCE CSI Companies