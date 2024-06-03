CSI Companies Expands Service Offerings to Include Security Underlying AI Solutions, Led by Paul Caracciolo, EVP at CSI

"Not only does this new service offering bridge the gap between security and AI integration in healthcare organizations, but it also provides our clients with the right tools and strategies to increase operational efficiencies and the quality of patient care," said Paul Caracciolo, EVP at CSI. Post this

Basic Security Measures: Establishing a fundamental security program to safeguard sensitive data in healthcare environments.

Enhanced Data Oversight: Assisting in the evolution of data management practices with appropriate controls over accessed information.

Implementation of Guardrails for AI Adoption: Facilitating the establishment of guidelines and protocols for seamless integration and ongoing management of AI technologies.

Furthermore, this offering encompasses various components such as point solutions, enterprise AI solutions, advisory support, human-centric approach, access control, role management, and AI vendor selection and management.

"Not only does this new service offering bridge the gap between security and AI integration in healthcare organizations, but it also provides our clients with the right tools and strategies to increase operational efficiencies and the quality of patient care," said Paul Caracciolo, Executive Vice President at CSI.

By focusing on security, data management, and strategic advisory services, CSI aims to empower healthcare organizations to harness the full potential of AI technologies while ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance. CSI reaffirms its mission to ensure clients' confidence by aiding in the implementation of secure AI solutions and configuring AI systems within diverse environments.

About CSI Companies:

CSI Companies is a management and consulting firm helping leading organizations solve their most pressing staffing, technology, and optimization problems. CSI combines three decades of HR and IT consulting experience, premier talent, and modernized technology to provide customized workforce solutions. CSI aims to position businesses for optimal operational efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

About Paul Caracciolo:

Paul graduated from the University of New York at Potsdam, earning a bachelor's degree in Earth Sciences and a minor in Computer Science. Paul has spent his entire career in healthcare computing and is very passionate about using technology to increase the quality of patient care. He has held executive positions as CTO of Stanford's hospitals and clinics, CISO of Duke University Health, and CTO/CISO at CommonSpirit Health, to name a few.

