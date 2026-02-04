CSI Companies Named 2026 Best in KLAS for Technical Services for Second Consecutive Year

This award is meaningful because it's based on direct feedback from the people we serve. Being named Best in KLAS for the second year in a row speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our teams to show up, listen, and deliver dependable support when it matters most. Post this

"This award is especially meaningful because it's based on direct feedback from the people we serve," said Kate Mays, Chief Operating Officer at CSI Companies. "Being named Best in KLAS for the second year in a row speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our teams to show up, listen, and deliver dependable support when it matters most. We're grateful to our clients for their partnership and to KLAS for creating a space where provider voices truly drive accountability and improvement."

KLAS Research recognized CSI Companies with a score of 96.8 out of 100, reflecting strong client satisfaction and consistent performance across technical service engagements. CSI Companies has also been recognized in additional KLAS categories and has been an active participant in the KLAS Arch Collaborative since 2023.

"Our relationship with KLAS is one we deeply value," said Alyssa Tillery, President, CSI Companies. "Their leadership in bringing transparency and credibility to healthcare IT strengthens the entire industry. But at its core, this recognition is about our clients and the trust they place in us. Their candid feedback shapes how we work, how we improve our services, and ensures we continue evolving in ways that matter most to them."

CSI Companies views this recognition as a shared achievement, built on collaboration, long-term relationships, and a people-first approach to technical services. The company remains committed to supporting its clients as their systems, priorities, and needs continue to evolve.

About CSI Companies

CSI Companies is a workforce solutions provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 1994, CSI Companies supports healthcare organizations nationwide through staffing, consulting, and professional services. Acquired by Recruit Holdings in 2010, CSI operates as a boutique division with the ability to scale while maintaining the personal service, flexibility, and strong partnerships that have defined the company for more than 30 years.

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Naomi Fraser, CSI Companies, 1 904-515-8863, [email protected], https://csicompanies.com/

SOURCE CSI Companies