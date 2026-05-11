CSI Companies Named Founding Partner of the Jacksonville Waves' Inaugural 2026 Season

CSI Companies, a nationally recognized workforce solutions and consulting firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, today announced it has joined the Jacksonville Waves as a Founding Partner of the team's inaugural 2026 season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSI Companies, a nationally recognized workforce solutions and consulting firm headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, today announced it has joined the Jacksonville Waves as a Founding Partner of the team's inaugural 2026 season. The partnership reflects CSI's deep commitment to investing in women's sports, community leadership, and the next generation of talent.

Guided by the belief that people are the catalyst for progress, CSI connects organizations with the expertise they need while creating opportunities that strengthen careers and communities. Becoming a Founding Partner of the Waves is a natural extension of that. One that recognizes the powerful role athletics plays in shaping leadership, resilience, and teamwork.

CSI's COO, Kate Mays, said, "I've spent my career celebrating women who have a seat at the table, in boardrooms, in leadership, and now, on the court. At CSI, we see every day how much untapped potential exists when you create the right environment for people to thrive, and women's sports do exactly that. There's a young girl in Jacksonville right now who doesn't yet know what she's capable of, and if this partnership helps open that door for her, that's exactly the kind of impact we're here to make."

That commitment to community impact extends beyond sponsorship through initiatives such as CSI Connect, the company's workforce development program that provides mentorship, career exposure, and hands-on learning opportunities for students across Jacksonville. By supporting organizations that expand visibility and opportunity in women's athletics, CSI continues its mission of creating meaningful pathways for the next generation of leaders. Chris Flakus, CEO of CSI Companies, added, "Partnerships like this represent the kind of community investment we believe in. Supporting the Waves while continuing to grow programs like CSI Connect allows us to help create opportunities, inspire future leaders, and strengthen the connection between sports, education, and career pathways."

The Jacksonville Waves join a growing movement of professional women's sports organizations building passionate fan bases and driving economic and cultural impact in their communities. CSI Companies' founding partnership will support the team's launch and its long-term growth in the Jacksonville market.

About CSI Companies

CSI Companies is a workforce solutions provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 1994, CSI Companies supports healthcare organizations nationwide through staffing, consulting, and professional services. Acquired by Recruit Holdings in 2010, CSI operates as a boutique division with the ability to scale while maintaining the personal service, flexibility, and strong partnerships that have defined the company for more than 30 years.

Media Contact

Naomi Fraser, CSI Companies, 1 9045158893, [email protected], https://csicompanies.com/

SOURCE CSI Companies