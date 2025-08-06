CSI Companies' Strategic Collaboration Drives Seamless Go-Live for Major Health System

The CSI team acted as a crucial partner in navigating our complex multi-system EMR integration. Having their help was critical to our success in understanding the EMR workflows and the need to assess where we have gained efficiencies and what tools are now at our disposal. Post this

"From the beginning, this was a true partnership," said Sherry Pouncey, Vice President of Activation Services at CSI. "Their leadership team was highly engaged and built a foundation of trust. That mutual respect allowed us to work seamlessly and adapt quickly throughout the project."

The client's leadership played a pivotal role in the project's success, with strong engagement from both operational leaders and the CIO. Their transparent, trust-based approach fostered a true partnership from day one. Thanks to a Collaborative Leadership Model and consistent stakeholder involvement, decisions were made quickly and collaboratively allowing both teams to stay aligned, agile, and focused on outcomes.

Another one of the key factors to this project's success was the strong collaboration between CSI's internal service lines. Weekly coordination between the training, activation, recruiting, onboarding, and travel teams ensured smooth transitions and consistency across the board.

"The CSI team acted as a crucial partner in navigating our complex multi-system EMR integration. CSI's leads were responsive, and helpful while the ATE support were knowledgeable and respectful. Having their help was critical to our success in understanding the EMR workflows and the need to assess where we have gained efficiencies and what tools are now at our disposal. "

Leaders from both organizations credited their success to a shared culture of transparency and collaboration. From early planning to project close, both teams worked hand-in-hand to navigate challenges, optimize workflows, and deliver a seamless experience.

