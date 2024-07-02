CSI Companies Welcomes Douglas Herr as the Senior Vice President of Client Services and Strategy

CSI Companies has appointed Douglas Herr as its new Senior Vice President of Client Services and Strategy, leveraging his extensive experience in healthcare and specialization in Epic Systems and EHR solutions to drive results and impactful outcomes for clients.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSI Companies is excited to announce the appointment of Douglas Herr as Senior Vice President of Client Services and Strategy. With over 25 years of experience in healthcare, Douglas brings a specialized focus on Epic Systems and EHR solutions that will drive measurable outcomes at CSI Companies.

Drawing on his extensive background in information technology, operations, and electronic health records system implementations, Douglas has established himself as a trusted consultant in the healthcare industry. Douglas has played a pivotal role in working closely with large health systems and clinics to ensure their success across multiple large-scale implementation and optimization initiatives.

Before joining CSI, Douglas worked at Healthcare IT Leaders, where he provided clients with project support in a variety of Professional, Managed, and Activation service solutions. His years of experience in EHR and Epic-focused consulting positions with leading system integrators, including Nuance, Huron, and Leidos, further honed his expertise in addressing the diverse needs of healthcare organizations.

Douglas Herr's appointment as Senior Vice President of Client Services and Strategies represents CSI's dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients. CSI Companies is confident that Douglas' leadership will continue to elevate client services and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.

CSI Companies is a management and consulting firm helping leading organizations solve their most pressing staffing, technology, and optimization problems. CSI combines three decades of HR and IT consulting experience, premier talent, and modernized technology to provide customized workforce solutions. CSI aims to position businesses for optimal operational efficiency, flexibility, and scalability. For more information on our healthcare IT solutions, please visit www.csicompanies.com/healthcare-it

