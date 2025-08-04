CSN Tech Centre (Tech Centre) Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered MCP Servers to Revolutionize MSP Operations

Tech Centre (http://www.mytechcentre.ca) proudly announces the launch of its new generation of locally engineered MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers—sophisticated AI-driven systems designed to bring unprecedented insight and automation to Managed Service Providers (MSPs).
FORT ERIE, ON , Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Centre (http://www.mytechcentre.ca) proudly announces the launch of its new generation of locally engineered MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers—sophisticated AI-driven systems designed to bring unprecedented insight and automation to Managed Service Providers (MSPs).
Built to bridge the communication gap between dozens of disconnected MSP tools, these MCP servers act as intelligent intermediaries—interpreting user questions in natural language, retrieving and correlating data across integrated platforms, and providing actionable, context-rich responses.
"The typical MSP uses multiple siloed tools from different vendors, making it difficult and time-consuming to assemble a clear picture of client health or operational issues," said a Tech Centre spokesperson. "Our MCP servers change that—giving users instant, AI-powered clarity and automation across their technology stack."
Smart Queries. Smart Decisions. Smarter Operations.
With Tech Centre's MCP architecture, users can simply ask, "Provide me with a health summary for client ACME," and the server will query integrated systems—including RMM, PSA, cybersecurity tools, backup platforms, and Microsoft 365—to produce a detailed summary of issues, trends, and recommendations.
Another example: "Review open purchase orders and advise which are overdue. For fully received orders, verify prices with the vendor invoice and close the PO if matching." The MCP server will not only compile this report but can also take action—verifying prices and closing purchase orders when conditions are met.
Current intgrations include: ConnectWise PSA, N-Able N-Central, N-Able Cove, N-Able PassPortal, QuickBooks Online and WatchGuard Cloud with more in development.
This level of automation and intelligence eliminates hours of manual analysis, reduces error rates, and empowers MSPs to focus on strategic client outcomes rather than repetitive administrative tasks.
Unlock the Future of MSP Intelligence Today
Tech Centre's MCP servers are now available for deployment through a Beta Program with additional integrations and capabilities being added regularly.
To learn more or request a demo, visit: http://www.mytechcentre.ca
Media Contact
Edward Smith, Tech Centre, (905) 871-8324 x705, [email protected], www.mytechcentre.ca
SOURCE Tech Centre
Share this article