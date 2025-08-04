CSN Tech Centre (Tech Centre) Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered MCP Servers to Revolutionize MSP Operations

The typical MSP uses multiple siloed tools from different vendors, making it difficult and time-consuming to assemble a clear picture of client health or operational issues. Our MCP servers change that—giving users instant, AI-powered clarity and automation across their technology stack. Post this

Another example: "Review open purchase orders and advise which are overdue. For fully received orders, verify prices with the vendor invoice and close the PO if matching." The MCP server will not only compile this report but can also take action—verifying prices and closing purchase orders when conditions are met.

Current intgrations include: ConnectWise PSA, N-Able N-Central, N-Able Cove, N-Able PassPortal, QuickBooks Online and WatchGuard Cloud with more in development.

This level of automation and intelligence eliminates hours of manual analysis, reduces error rates, and empowers MSPs to focus on strategic client outcomes rather than repetitive administrative tasks.

Tech Centre's MCP servers are now available for deployment through a Beta Program with additional integrations and capabilities being added regularly.

