cSquare GRC Becomes the Compliance Layer for the AI Era, Powered by RegGenome's Structured Regulatory data

cSquare represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking GRC application partner our regulatory intelligence layer is designed for. Their AI-first architecture enables them to design compliance solutions at the intersection of policy, risk, and operations. Post this

"Compliance has historically been reactive, manual, and disconnected from the systems where work actually happens. With RegGenome's intelligence embedded directly into cSquare, we're making compliance a layer, not a department. For the first time, AI agents, developers, and business teams can access structured, authoritative regulatory intelligence in real time, inside the tools they already use."

- Jacques Nack, CEO & Founder, JNN Group, Inc. dba cSquare GRC

A NEW INFRASTRUCTURE LAYER FOR COMPLIANCE

cSquare's platform, built on a multi-agent architecture with native integrations for GitHub, Slack, and enterprise AI models, including Claude (Anthropic) and GitHub Copilot, has been designed from the ground up to deliver compliance as an automated, continuous layer rather than a periodic audit function.

RegGenome's structured content, covering thousands of regulatory documents from publishers across the United States, Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with African jurisdictions including Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana in active development, provides the authoritative regulatory backbone that powers cSquare's compliance intelligence engine.

The partnership covers three core regulatory domains at launch: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC), Data Protection & Privacy, and Cybersecurity & Cyber-resilience, with additional domains to be incorporated through mutual agreement as both platforms scale.

cSquare represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking GRC application partner our regulatory intelligence layer is designed for. Their AI-first architecture enables them to design compliance solutions at the intersection of policy, risk, and operations. We're excited to have our data powering their platform to automate compliance activity."

- Mark Johnston, CEO, RegGenome

DELIVERING AI-NATIVE COMPLIANCE AT SCALE

Through cSquare's MCP server, enterprises can expose live regulatory intelligence directly to AI agents, enabling automated compliance gap analysis, policy generation, control mapping, and audit trail creation without manual intervention. This positions cSquare as a foundational provider of compliance infrastructure for organizations navigating an increasingly complex global regulatory environment.

The partnership also extends cSquare's reach into emerging markets. With African regulatory jurisdictions, including Kenya and Nigeria, forming part of the agreed content scope, the platform is positioned to support AML and KYC compliance infrastructure for financial institutions and fintech platforms operating across the continent, a growing priority as cross-border digital payments and talent marketplaces expand.

AVAILABILITY

The cSquare platform, with integrated RegGenome-structured content, is available to enterprise clients and implementation partners beginning in Q2 2026. Organizations interested in early access or implementation partnerships should contact cSquare directly.

ABOUT CSQUARE GRC

cSquare GRC is an AI-powered Governance, Risk & Compliance platform developed by JNN Group, Inc. (Pasadena, CA). Built on a multi-agent architecture, cSquare delivers compliance as a continuous, automated layer, integrating directly with developer workflows, AI agents, and enterprise systems. cSquare's co-author of the Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge Study Guide and the platform reflects deep domain expertise in cloud security, data privacy, and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit csquaregrc.com.

ABOUT REGGENOME

RegGenome is a regulatory data technology company and a leader in the field of computational regulation, changing how the world produces and consumes regulatory information. As a regulatory data provider, we process the world's regulation using AI to transform what is human-readable into machine-readable and machine-consumable data.

Media Contact

Coree Nack, cSquare GRC, 1 (866) 913-8819, [email protected], csquaregrc.com

Mary Macauley, RegGenome, [email protected], reg-genome.com

SOURCE cSquare GRC