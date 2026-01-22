CSS Announces the Promotion of Ryan Haylock to Chief Information Officer

Promotion recognizes Haylock's leadership in modernizing IT operations, strengthening cybersecurity, and advancing mission-driven innovation

RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSS today announced the promotion of Ryan Haylock to Chief Information Officer (CIO), recognizing his leadership in modernizing the company's technology operations, strengthening cybersecurity, and positioning CSS and its business units, Evolver and eVigilant, for scalable, mission-driven growth.

Haylock joined CSS in 2023 as Vice President of Information Technology and, over the past two years, has led a comprehensive transformation of the company's IT organization. Under his leadership, CSS has scaled its IT function to the standards befitting its growth strategy, consolidating and streamlining platforms, while overseeing a strong cybersecurity posture that has kept up with modern threat vectors. These efforts have resulted in a reliable, customer-focused IT service model that better supports both internal teams and high-demand customers.

"From the moment Ryan joined CSS, he brought a clear vision for building a technology organization that is agile, secure, and aligned to mission outcomes," said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS. "His leadership has strengthened our foundation while preparing us to responsibly adopt emerging technologies that will improve how we serve our customers. This promotion reflects both his impact to date and the critical role technology plays in our future."

Reflecting on his approach, Haylock emphasized the importance of adaptability and trust in technology leadership. "When I joined CSS, my goal was to ensure our technology stack was as dynamic and agile as the market we serve," he said. "Innovation may grab headlines, but reliability builds trust. My priority has been to create an environment where security and reliability are invisible constraints, freeing our teams to focus on creativity, client success, and mission impact."

Haylock has also focused on building a strong, transparent, and curious IT team. "Technology is only as powerful as the people behind it," he said. "I'm proud to lead a world-class team of engineers and analysts, and I strive to foster a culture where curiosity is the norm while focusing on reducing user friction and speeding innovation."

As Chief Information Officer, Haylock will continue to oversee enterprise IT strategy, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and technology innovation across CSS and its operating companies.

Converged Security Solutions (CSS) is a leading provider of data solutions, full-spectrum security, and IT modernization & optimization services. Through its business units, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing complexities in managing and protecting critical infrastructure for federal, state & local, and commercial customers. Founded in 2018, CSS operates with the backing of private investment firms Hillcrest Holdings Inc., Tecum Capital Partners, and Akoya Capital. More information: www.cssoperations.com.

