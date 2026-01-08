CSS Appoints Joshua Rubin as Company's First Chief Growth Officer

Experienced GovCon Growth Leader and Strategist to Target Expansion Across National Security, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Large Enterprise for CSS including business units Evolver and eVigilant

RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSS, a leading provider of full-spectrum security, data solutions, and IT modernization services, today announced the appointment of Joshua Rubin as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), marking a significant milestone in the execution of its long-term strategic plan. Rubin will integrate the growth strategy and brand positioning for CSS companies, creating a unified go-to-market strategy with a focus on leveraging its proven commercial solutions and AI competency for robust federal and commercial offerings.

Rubin brings more than 20 years of federal contracting and growth leadership experience and will lead CSS's enterprise-wide business development, capture, and proposal functions. His role will help unify and activate the company's expanding leadership team around a shared strategic plan as CSS advances its long-term growth objectives.

The creation of the Chief Growth Officer role reflects CSS's evolution to a disciplined and analytical growth strategy built around proven demand, differentiated capabilities, and clear execution pathways. Rubin will play a central role in operationalizing this strategy and accelerating the company's expansion across key markets.

"Josh's appointment represents an important inflection point for CSS," said CEO Mike Santelli. "As we align our strategy around our strengths, chosen markets, and core service pillars, Josh brings the experience and leadership needed to significantly enhance our business development and capture engine and translate strategy into measurable results."

Rubin most recently served as Chief Growth Officer at Infotrend, where he built the company's growth organization, developed a $1B+ qualified pipeline, and secured prime contract awards across law enforcement and civilian agencies. Prior to that, he was Chief Growth Officer at Ardent and Sevatec, where he led a significant transformation of each company's growth engine and helped position the organizations for successful merger and acquisition events.

"It's an honor to join CSS at such a pivotal moment," said Rubin. "The company combines a strong portfolio of contracts, differentiated capabilities, and industry-leading talent. I am elated to join this leadership team as we scale the organization in a thoughtful and disciplined way. Together, we will build a robust growth engine that is market-driven, aligned to our innovative capabilities, and reinforces our laser focus on delivering value to federal and commercial customers."

About CSS

Converged Security Solutions (CSS) is a leading provider of data solutions, full-spectrum security, and IT modernization & optimization services. Through its business units, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing complexities in managing and protecting critical infrastructure for federal, state & local, and commercial customers. Founded in 2018, CSS operates with the backing of private investment firms Hillcrest Holdings Inc., Tecum Capital Partners, and Akoya Capital. For more information, visit www.cssoperations.com.

About Evolver

Evolver, a CSS company, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions.

Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. In 2024, Evolver acquired Solutions by Design II, LLC, integrating its team as part of the Evolver Federal solutions group. For more information, visit www.evolverinc.com or LinkedIn.

About eVigilant

eVigilant, a CSS company, headquartered in Manassas, VA, delivers innovative, cost-effective integrated security solutions that protect the critical infrastructure of our federal, state & local, and commercial customers. Founded in 1999, we design, engineer, build, install, and maintain state of the art systems that safeguard people, assets, and facilities and are committed to delivering the most advanced security solutions, integration, and world class service. For more information, visit www.evigilant.com.

