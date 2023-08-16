CSS Expands IT Transformation and Cybersecurity Holdings with Acquisition of Federal Government Contractor Solutions By Design II, LLC

The Combination of SBD and CSS' Evolver creates a robust, well positioned, and highly competitive IT modernization solutions provider

RESTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Converged Security Solutions LLC (CSS), a leading holding company in the IT transformation and security sectors, announced today the acquisition of Solutions By Design II, LLC (SBD), a highly regarded federal government contractor specializing in cybersecurity, application development, and cloud solutions. SBD will be integrated into CSS' Evolver LLC, a market leader in IT transformation and cybersecurity. With this latest acquisition, CSS' annual revenue will be in excess of $150 million with a staff of nearly 600.

SBD has established a distinguished reputation in the federal government sector, with multiple competitive contract vehicles, and a diverse customer portfolio. Their exceptional track record and expertise in cybersecurity and application development have earned them trusted partnerships with prestigious customers, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Defense Contract Management Agency, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The strategic acquisition integrates SBD with one of CSS' operating companies, Evolver. Evolver has a proven track record of success, delivering top-notch IT transformation solutions to various customers, including the Architect of the Capitol, the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Institutes of Health, and numerous large commercial customers. Both organizations have a history of fostering performance-driven cultures built on core values, accountability, and delivering results. The shared ethos enables a seamless integration between the two teams that have both made transitions from focused providers to multi-contract technology platforms.

Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome SBD to the CSS family. Their exceptional reputation and strong presence in the government sector perfectly complement our existing holdings. This strategic acquisition allows CSS to continue our mission of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enable our customers to navigate what can be an overwhelming IT modernization effort, while simultaneously building effective cyber defenses."

Clyde Goldbach, formerly a Principal and new Board member, also shared his thoughts on the acquisition, saying, "Joining forces with CSS is an exciting milestone for SBD. This partnership enables us to accelerate our growth and expand our reach, while continuing to provide the highest level of services to our government clients. We are confident that the combined expertise and resources of CSS, Evolver, and SBD will further strengthen the company's position as one of the leading providers of cybersecurity and software engineering solutions in the Federal sector."

CSS remains committed to fostering a seamless integration process and ensuring uninterrupted services to both CSS and SBD customers. The two companies will work closely together to streamline operations and leverage synergies from both teams while preserving what has made each group invaluable to their customers.

Advisors

CSS legal counsel was provided by Arnold & Porter. Monument Capital Partners served as financial advisor to SBD and Holland & Knight LLP provided legal counsel.

About CSS

Converged Security Solutions (CSS) LLC is a customer-centric holding company managing the growth of IT transformation, cybersecurity, and physical security companies. Through its principal holdings, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS is committed to creating value for its clients through IT, cybersecurity, and physical security services and solutions. Founded in 2018, CSS is a portfolio company of private investment firms Hillcrest Holdings Inc., Tecum Capital Partners, and Akoya Capital. For more information, visit www.cssoperations.com.

About Evolver

Evolver LLC, a Converged Security Solutions CSS) company, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions. Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.evolverinc.com

About SBD

SBD is an award-winning technology leader delivering technically innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to their federal customers. SBD delivers application development and cybersecurity solutions that assure uninterrupted mission operations. SBD leverages open-source technologies and cloud-based solutions to reduce operating costs and advance the value proposition of automated solutions. SBD's robust cybersecurity capability optimizes security operations through the use of workflow automation, technical expertise, and the use of leading-edge security technology. For more information, visit www.sbd2.com.

