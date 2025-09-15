CSS Names Gregory Garrett COO to Drive Expansion in Federal Technology Market

Veteran executive brings 30+ years of leadership in federal IT to Evolver Federal and eVigilant business units

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Converged Security Solutions (CSS) today announced that Gregory (Gregg) Garrett has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this newly established role, Garrett will spearhead the company's federal operations, delivered by CSS' federal business units, Evolver Federal and eVigilant. As COO, Gregg will help accelerate CSS' broader growth agenda across information technology, cyber and integrated security, and digital transformation.

Garrett is widely recognized as an innovative leader with more than three decades of experience guiding complex technology enterprises. Over his career, he has overseen organizations responsible for delivering contracts over $40 billion in advanced IT, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions. He is a U.S. Air Force Colonel (Retired) with over twenty years of decorated military service and has published twenty-four books on technology and government contracting.

At CSS, Garrett will take charge of all federal agency delivery within the Evolver Federal and eVigilant business units, including Enterprise Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Application Development, and Physical and Electronic Security Solutions. Garrett will play a pivotal role in aligning these operations with CSS' latest strategic initiatives for the federal business, designed to drive long-term growth within a critical market.

"I have always believed that people are at the core of technology," said Garrett. "While advanced tools and systems are essential, it is the talent behind them that ensures agencies can make informed decisions and stay secure. This role gives me the opportunity to align CSS' people and capabilities across IT and security solutions to directly support federal missions. Together, we can build on CSS' strong foundation and bring new innovations to our customers with greater speed and impact."

Before joining CSS, Garrett served as Chief Operating Officer at REI Systems, where he directed $250 million in government IT and cybersecurity programs. Earlier, as Vice President of Cybersecurity at Peraton, he helped scale its cyber business from $1 billion to more than $4 billion annually, earning industry recognition as one of the nation's leading cybersecurity executives.

"Gregg combines the operational discipline of a proven executive with the forward-thinking mindset of a true innovator," said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS. "His track record in scaling businesses and aligning solutions with the customer mission makes him the ideal leader to help CSS deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our customers in the federal marketplace."

The COO appointment comes as CSS pursues a series of new investments to strengthen its market position, including additional executive positions focused on growth.

About CSS

Converged Security Solutions (CSS) is a leading provider of data solutions, full-spectrum security, and IT modernization & optimization services. Through its business units, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing complexities in managing and protecting critical infrastructure for federal, state & local, and commercial customers. Founded in 2018, CSS operates with the backing of private investment firms Hillcrest Holdings Inc., Tecum Capital Partners, and Akoya Capital. For more information, visit www.cssoperations.com.

About Evolver

Evolver, a CSS company, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions.

Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.evolverinc.com or LinkedIn.

About eVigilant

eVigilant, a CSS company, headquartered in Manassas, VA, delivers innovative, cost-effective integrated security solutions that protect the critical infrastructure of our federal, state & local, and commercial customers. Founded in 1999, we design, engineer, build, install, and maintain state of the art systems that safeguard people, assets, and facilities and are committed to delivering the most advanced security solutions, integration, and world class service. For more information, visit www.evigilant.com.

Media Contact

Dori Muldowney, CSS, 1 202-253-0926, [email protected], www.cssoperations.com

SOURCE CSS