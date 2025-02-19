CSS Promotes Eva Markowitz to Chief Human Resources and Compliance Officer

Leader in IT Modernization Elevates Former SVP to Strengthen Workforce Strategy and Compliance

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following three years of successful efforts in transforming strategic talent development and acquisition, data and security solutions and IT modernization provider Converged Security Solutions, LLC (CSS) has promoted Eva Markowitz to Chief Human Resources and Compliance Officer. In this expanded leadership role, Eva will continue to drive the company's human resources strategy while also overseeing critical compliance and risk management initiatives across all CSS business units, including IT modernization solutions leader, Evolver, and electronic solutions provider, eVilgiant.

Since joining CSS as Senior Vice President of Human Resources in 2022, Eva has played an integral role in fostering an employee-focused culture that attracts, retains, and supports top talent. Under her leadership, CSS has strengthened its talent acquisition strategies, enhanced employee engagement programs, and refined performance management and professional development initiatives. Her contributions have been instrumental in aligning HR operations with CSS' mission and strategic goals.

In addition to her HR responsibilities, Eva has successfully overseen the organization's Risk Management and Compliance functions. She has led the internal risk management working group, ensured adherence to ISO and CMMI compliance standards, and managed the PMO/Quality Assurance functions. She has overseen the acquisition of multiple ISO certifications and maintained existing ones, as well as ensuring the continuity of the organization's CMMI3 Services and CMMI3 Software development accreditations. Her expertise in these areas has reinforced CSS' commitment to operational excellence and regulatory compliance.

"Eva's leadership has been invaluable to CSS, and her promotion to Chief Human Resources and Compliance Officer reflects her deep commitment to both our people and our company's continued success," said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS. "Her strategic vision and dedication to fostering a strong company culture make her the ideal leader to take on this expanded role."

Eva brings more than twenty years of HR leadership experience, including nine years as Vice President of Human Resources at Cyren, a cloud-based security solutions provider. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and an Advanced Certification in Strategic HR Management from Cornell University. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with executive teams and corporate boards to support organizational expansion, employee engagement, and talent development.

About CSS

Converged Security Solutions (CSS) is a leading provider of data solutions, full-spectrum security, and IT modernization & optimization services. Through its business units, Evolver, Evolver Legal Services, and eVigilant, CSS delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing complexities in managing and protecting critical infrastructure for federal, state & local, and commercial customers. With teams that bring decades of experience, CSS is committed to driving IT transformation, cybersecurity, and electronic security excellence. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Reston, VA, CSS is backed by private investments from Hillcrest Holdings, Inc. and Akoya Capital LLC.

