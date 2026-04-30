CSSA Celebrates 50 Years of Delivering Innovation to Rural Telecom Providers

"CSSA was built by rural providers, for rural providers, and that member‑driven spirit has guided every stage of our evolution and the solutions we provide." - Roger Perlsen, CSSA Vice President of Operations and Business Development. Post this

"What began as a practical solution to shared challenges grew into something far greater," said Roger Perlsen, CSSA Vice President of Operations and Business Development. "CSSA was built by rural providers, for rural providers, and that member‑driven spirit has guided every stage of our evolution and the solutions we provide."

In 1978, CSSA launched its first STAR Conference (Standards, Technical Advisory, and Review) in Little Rock. Nearly five decades later, STAR remains CSSA's flagship industry event, fostering education, collaboration, and leadership across the rural broadband community.

By 1996, CSSA's growth reflected the expanding needs of its members. The Association moved into a new office building as it transitioned from a regional operation into a strategic buying association with nationwide representation, broadening its services to include distribution, logistics, configuration, packaging, and technical support.

"As our members' networks evolved, CSSA evolved with them," said Derrick Mottern, CSSA President. "We focused on becoming an operational partner instead of just a buying agency, helping our members deploy, scale, and adapt efficiently."

The early 2000s marked a turning point as broadband reshaped the telecommunications landscape. CSSA began supporting dedicated internet service offerings in 2003, introduced IPTV equipment in 2005 to enable competitive triple‑play services, and later expanded into WiFi solutions as consumer demand for wireless connectivity surged.

Throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s, CSSA further enhanced its value proposition by supporting next‑generation broadband technologies, enterprise solutions, and grant‑ready operational models aligned with modernization and funding initiatives.

"Technology, requirements, and regulations will continue to change, but CSSA's role remains constant," said Mottern. "We help rural broadband providers stay future‑ready so their communities are never left behind."

In 2026, CSSA celebrates 50 years of trusted partnerships, member collaboration, and sustained commitment to rural connectivity. The milestone honors not only the Association's history, but the communities and providers who have shaped it, and the work that still remains ahead.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress CSSA has made over the past several years," said John Brown, retired CSSA President. "The Association has benefited from a highly engaged and supportive Board made up of member companies that have consistently stepped up to help lead, guide, and strengthen the organization. This collaborative approach has enabled sound, forward‑looking decisions that position CSSA to adapt to an evolving industry and emerging technologies. By bringing together best-in-class partner vendors, dedicated employees, and committed members, CSSA has continued to expand its portfolio and deliver meaningful value for the greater good of its membership."

About CSSA

CSSA delivers strategic value beyond traditional distribution to utility-based broadband service providers. Since 1976, CSSA has been a trusted buying association that empowers members with exclusive access and collective purchasing power. Unlike traditional distributors, CSSA acts as a strategic partner and buying advocate - focused on long-term value and member success.

Media Contact

Conner Williams, Communications Supply Service Association, 1 503-266-8275, [email protected], www.cssa.net

SOURCE Communications Supply Service Association