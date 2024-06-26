CSTMR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

"We are grateful to be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. At CSTMR, we believe our success is driven by our talented team and their dedication to innovation and excellence." -- Rory Holland, Founder and CEO of CSTMR Post this

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Rory Holland, Founder and CEO of CSTMR, shared the following: "We are grateful to be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. At CSTMR, we believe our success is driven by our talented team and their dedication to innovation and excellence.

"This accolade gives us great pride in that we've intentionally made building a strong culture a priority for our fully remote and diverse team. It also reflects our collaborative relationships with our clients, who are equally part of our success. Together, we strive to create impactful solutions and deliver exceptional results, fostering growth and innovation in the fintech and financial services industries."

About CSTMR

With over a decade of expertise in the industry, CSTMR works exclusively with fintech and financial services companies to help them grow into captivating brands. CSTMR provides services and growth programs that help deliver customers and revenue to early-stage, emerging, and established companies in lending, banking, payments, insurance, credit, investing, and more.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Rory Holland, CSTMR, 1 9257685700, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE CSTMR