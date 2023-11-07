CT Manufacturing Company Creates Im-"PACT"-ful Charity Program for Veterans

"We have strong ties to all branches of the military, which utilize our shipping containers to keep their equipment safe & protected during transit," said Rodger Mort, President of PACT. "It's our privilege to give back to these heroes by fundraising for America's largest group of combat veterans." Post this

Mort notes that PACT's various patented shipping containers, which range in price between $40 and $2,000, are made from corrugated cardboard, a lightweight, sustainable, and durable material that can often be reused for hundreds of moves.

The comprehensive line includes:

LiftVan- a large, durable container that comes in 5 sizes to accommodate the transport of heavy-duty items up to 2,000 pounds, while easily stacking 3 bins high.

PleatWrap- a sustainable paper bubble wrap that has an engineered pleated center sandwiched between a tissue and a Kraft paper layer. PleatWrap gives superior corner protection as compared to plastic packaging and can be recycled after use.

J-Crate-a lightweight, corrugated insert that is quick and easy to assemble, pack and unpack and offers a parcel 360-degree protection from shock, vibrations and dust accumulation.

Spiral Foot-a triple-wall, fiberboard fastener block that sits on the ground and attaches to the upper crate for lightweight durability and inherent vibration protection.

MP40- a special packaging crate that contains 4 built-in dividers to ensure safe transit of fragile items such as plasma TVs, framed wall art, glass and marble tabletops. When not used for moving, it can be used as a resilient dolly-free bin.

Sofa Crate-a customized crate for larger furniture shipping that is strong enough to stack 6 units high. This corrugated cardboard version replaces metal racking, thus increasing warehouse space.

Motorcycle Crate-give your prized possession maximum moving protection through its patented corrugated sidewalls for side-impact and stacking strength.

Further, the company is a preferred vendor for the US Department of Defense and has been awarded a special permit from the US Department of Transportation for the shipping of lithium-ion batteries, as well as passed the proposed SAE-G-27 test standard.

"Our products are designed to meet overseas shipping requirements while keeping military equipment protected and dry," adds Mort. "From submarine doors and firing systems to flight simulators and combat systems, we have built custom solutions for every need."

Lastly, when products are ready to be disposed of, PACT's containers can be brought to any recycling center or eco-friendly dumpster, unlike traditional wood crates, which can seldom be recycled and often come with hefty disposal fees.

"Whether it's by purchasing one of our products, donating directly to a charity or participating in a local event, we encourage everyone to show their appreciation to the men and women in the armed forces during this month of thanksgiving," said Mort.

ABOUT PACT, LLC

PACT, LLC is a global leader in manufacturing sustainable, packaging products for the commercial, industrial and military industries. With more than 25 years of experience, the family business was founded by three green packaging professionals and continues to embrace a green future by designing cost-effective, patented, crating solutions like LiftVans and PleatWrap, as well as custom packaging for the aerospace, medical, electronics, tooling, machinery, furniture, fine art and automotive sectors. The company's newest innovation is Thermo Shield, a sustainable paper-based packaging material that suppresses and controls lithium-ion battery fires by mitigating thermal runaway, and PACT Lion-X, the world's first lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing solution.

ABOUT THE VFW

As the nation's oldest major war veterans' organization, the VFW has an impeccable and longstanding record of service and stewardship. With more than 4.4 million VFW and Auxiliary members in nearly 6,000 Posts around the world, the VFW provides vital assistance and support for America's service members, veterans and their families. Its underlying mission is to ensure that veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices that they and their loved ones have made.

