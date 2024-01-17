CTAC Live Concert Series Presents Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road

"Promoting and Inspiring the Arts in Southwest Oklahoma." Post this

The CTAC Live Concert Series goal is to highlight one performing artist from Oklahoma each season. Hands down, Kyle Dillingham was the entertainer that came to mind when the Live committee planned this year's line-up. With an eclectic musical style ranging from Blues to Bluegrass, Gypsy Jazz to Western Swing, Country, Rock, and Gospel, Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road blend them into an earthy genre they call Heartland Americana.

Named Oklahoman of the Year by Oklahoma Magazine in 2022, Dillingham started playing the violin when he was nine years old, and eight years later, while still in high school, Kyle was featured twice on Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and had performed with legends Roy Clark and Hank Thompson. He later received his bachelor's degree in instrumental music performance from Oklahoma City University.

Kyle has taken his music to 42 countries earning him the "Oklahoma's Musical Ambassador." He has performed for the King of Malaysia, the Princess of Thailand, Beijing Central Conservatory (broadcast on Chinese national television), and Singapore's National Day Celebration. Kyle has also performed for many government leaders including the Japanese, Thai, and Saudi Arabian Ambassadors as well as for many US Ambassadors while abroad.

In 2013, the frontman and Horseshoe Road — Brent Saulsbury on upright bass and vocals, Markes on guitar and vocals, and Dillingham on fiddle and vocals — were selected for the American Music Abroad program and dispatched on a 35-day world tour, traveling to South Korea, Taiwan, Myanmar, and Russia.

Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road have also taken the stage with The Charlie Daniels Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Hank Thompson, Lee Greenwood, Vince Gill, Jimmy Webb, Toby Keith and Thailand's Pop Superstar, Tik Shiro, and has performed with the Taipei Symphony Orchestra, China's Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra and the Amici New York Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Dillingham's awards are extensive ranging from the 2009 Oklahoma Governor's Arts Award, 2016-2019 – 405 Magazine's Best of 405 Awards, 2021 International Songwriting Competition, 2022 Oklahoman of the Year by Oklahoma Magazine, and in 2023 Oklahoma's Native Son Award by South OKC Chamber. Kyle is also a Grand Ole Opry Guest Artist and a proud member of the Country Music Association, the Recording Academy, the Gospel Music Association, and the Americana Music Association.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://chisholmtrailarts.com/programs/ctac-live/, by calling (580) 252-4160, or by visiting the Chisholm Trail Arts Council @ 810 W Walnut, Duncan OK.

Chisholm Trail Arts Council is a nonprofit organization with a mission of "Promoting and Inspiring the Arts in Southwest Oklahoma". CTAC receives support from the Oklahoma Arts Council, McCasland Foundation, and support from local businesses, donors, and members.

