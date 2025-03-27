CTIPS Launches First Industry-Wide Certification for Intellectual Property Protection Professionals

"CTIPS is about empowering professionals to work more effectively together and elevating the entire field of IP protection," said Steve Francis, executive chairman of the CTIPS certification board. Post this

"Intellectual property crime costs legitimate product and content creators hundreds of billions of dollars annually, leading to the loss of jobs and tax revenue. A standardized credential can help bring needed recognition to the professionals who play a critical role in combatting these threats," said Steven Oxman, managing director of CTIPS. "CTIPS can also help them collaborate more effectively by ensuring a validated benchmark of knowledge and shared vocabulary."

Why CTIPS Matters

First-of-its-kind certification: The only industry certification for professionals working in anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy efforts.

Comprehensive assessment of competence: The CTIPS exam evaluates a wide range of competencies across multiple domains, including knowledge of intellectual property law, global trade issues, prevention and detection techniques, investigations and enforcement.

Research-informed standards: Exam specifications were developed through joint task analysis research with the Center for Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection (A-CAPP) at Michigan State University .

Global relevance and applicability: CTIPS is designed to be globally applicable for professionals working in international contexts across various industries.

Career advancement and validation: Professionals who earn CTIPS gain independent validation of their expertise and may use the "CTIPS" certification mark after their name.

Professional recognition: The certification fills a long-standing gap in the market by meeting the need for industry-wide recognition of professionals working to prevent and enforce IP-related crimes.

Global accessibility and secure testing: Candidates can take the exam securely online through proctored testing worldwide.

"For too long, the professionals dedicated to safeguarding intellectual property have lacked a unified standard of recognition. CTIPS is designed to change that," said Steve Francis, executive chairman of the CTIPS certification board. "This certification not only fosters expertise but also shows a commitment to upholding the integrity of the global marketplace. CTIPS is about empowering professionals to work more effectively together and elevating the entire field of IP protection."

Robust Preparation Resources for Candidate Success

CTIPS successfully hosted its inaugural cohort at a two-day, in-person, instructor-led exam preparation course. Participants from a range of organizations — from federal and state law enforcement to brand protection leaders and private investigation firms — joined the official pre-event to the 2025 A-CAPP Center Brand Protection Strategy Summit at Michigan State University.

The course was specifically designed to help professionals address knowledge gaps and build confidence before taking the CTIPS exam.

In this two-day course, candidates received:

A comprehensive review of foundational knowledge across all CTIPS domains.

Interactive activities using practice CTIPS exam questions, with live feedback.

Real-life case studies to apply the knowledge and skills learned during the course.

"CTIPS is a novel program that, for the first time, establishes the bona fides of professionals who work to protect intellectual property. This course is the gold standard for those who protect rights holders and investigate IP theft — be it piracy, trademark infringement or theft of trade secrets. It applies to law enforcement, regulators, corporate investigators and attorneys," said Jared Murphey, a federal law enforcement official.

"The CTIPS exam prep course was incredibly practical. The case studies and interactive discussions not only helped me prepare for the exam, but also provided new insights I can apply in my day-to-day brand protection work," said Brian Weinhaus, director of illicit trade prevention at Philip Morris International.

Enrollment Now Open – Flexible Pricing Available

CTIPS is offering tiered pricing bundles to ensure accessibility for professionals at various career stages. Enrollment packages are available for purchase now, with the CTIPS Exam scheduled to be released to the public on April 15. More details can be found at www.ctips.com.

About CTIPS

The Certified Trade and Intellectual Property Specialist (CTIPS) certification program was developed to establish a professional identity for those working in intellectual property protection. The certification validates knowledge and skills in law enforcement, brand protection, investigations, and legal services providing a globally recognized standard for the fight against counterfeiting and piracy. For more information, visit www.ctips.com.

