CTN Solutions Makes the 2024 Inc. 5000 with a 3-year revenue growth rate of 114% and joins the list of America's fastest growing private companies

CTN Solutions ranks No. 3994 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"When I started CTN almost 30 years ago as a college student, I was more focused on trying to take a sole proprietorship and turn it into a full-time job after college than on winning awards," says Drew Morrisroe, Founder & CEO. "Today, we have a talented team of employees and consultants, and clients who trust us. We have achieved our high growth despite the challenges coming out of the pandemic. What makes me most proud is that we are not private equity-backed. We have built our success one brick at a time with our own capital. My team has done this all on their own!"

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors—from health care and AI to apparel and pet food—is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses quickly despite the economic disruptions we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

More about CTN Solutions www.ctnsolutions.com

CTN Solutions is a leading IT services provider headquartered outside of Philadelphia, with clients across many industries throughout the United States and internationally. CTN supports organizations with talent recruitment, cybersecurity, managed IT services, and compliance.

CTN's compliance practice, in conjunction with our market-leading IT and cybersecurity programs, helps organizations manage and meet regulatory requirements by providing expert guidance, enterprise-grade tools, and real-time monitoring. Our comprehensive approach ensures that our clients can confidently navigate complex business compliance frameworks such as CMMC, HIPAA, and FTC Safeguards to protect their digital assets and maintain organizational integrity.

At various times throughout its history, the company has been recognized as one of Philadelphia's 100 fastest-growing privately-held companies and has received industry awards including CRN's MSP 500, Pioneer 250, and Fast-Growth 150.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Daly, CTN Solutions Inc., 1 (610) 477-5981, [email protected], ctnsolutions.com

SOURCE CTN Solutions Inc.