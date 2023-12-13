CTO Forum Appoints Alan Lee, Chief Technology Officer at Analog Devices, to the CTO Forum Advisory Board

"We are delighted to welcome Alan Lee and ADI to the Advisory Board," said CTO Forum President Basheer Janjua. "As a visionary technologist and leader, his commitment to architecting and delivering foundational and novel innovations is sure to inspire and benefit the CTO Forum community..." Post this

CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, gathering the brightest minds to connect, debate, and solve the big issues of our time. Through the concerted efforts of the dedicated Advisory Board, CTO Forum has delivered two certificate programs, RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series 1 & 2 – each a next-level tour de force – led by faculty from top universities and distinguished industry leaders. The integrated modules, focused on transformational business models and breakthrough technologies, have delivered custom, personalized digital transformation and emergent technologies playbooks for leaders.

"It is my pleasure to accept this appointment to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. For more than a decade, I have had the pleasure of participating as both a delegate and featured speaker in the CTO Forum's executive programs. Basheer and I share a passion for understanding and solving difficult problems, as well as for discovering and understanding the latest technologies that have the potential to transform the world. I look forward to the opportunities to collaborate with Basheer and my fellow Advisory Board members," Lee said.

As CTO of Analog Devices, Lee leads efforts to advance next-generation technologies that are designed to disrupt and shape the semiconductor industry and its markets. Lee and his team collaborate closely with ADI customers, universities, research organizations, and other strategic partners to incubate novel technologies and develop the ecosystems to support their market entry. Formerly with AMD, Lee served as its Head of Research and Advanced Development. While there, his teams developed novel hardware, software, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing technologies and were responsible for many innovations and patents over the past decade. Prior to that, he served as CEO of a privately held company creating technologies for high-frequency trading and quantitative financial analysis. Lee is a well-known industry leader, currently chairing both the CTO Committee for the Semiconductor Industry Association and the CTO Council for the Global Semiconductor Alliance. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Semiconductor Research Corporation and the Board of Trustees for the NSF Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics.

CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.

