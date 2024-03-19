CTO Forum Appoints Bread Financial CTO Allegra Driscoll to Advisory Board

"We are honored to welcome Allegra to be on our Advisory Board," said CTO Forum President Basheer Janjua. "She brings with her more than 20 years of experience within the complex fintech domain and has a proven track record of successful technology leadership and innovation expertise. ..." Post this

Driscoll joined Bread Financial in January 2024 and is responsible for driving technology innovation and key modernization initiatives. Prior to joining the company, she served as Senior Vice President and Unit CIO, Corporate Systems at American Express where she led strategy and transformation initiatives across the organization. In her role, she prioritized collaboration, professional development and creating a high-performing, inclusive culture. Earlier in her career, Driscoll served as Managing Director at Credit Suisse in the Global Markets Division where she was responsible for the development of client facing applications and internal client management tools. Additionally, she spent a decade at Goldman Sachs in a variety of roles, quickly moving into leadership positions focused on designing and optimizing sales technology.

"I am delighted to accept this appointment to the CTO Forum Advisory Board," said Driscoll. "I look forward to shaping conversations important to tech leaders so we can continue to create solutions for our respective industries and influence the next generation of leaders. I am excited to begin working with my fellow advisory board members to further the innovation agenda and advance the Forum's overall mission."

The CTO Forum hosts a series of events for its members each year, gathering the brightest minds to connect, debate and solve the big issues of our time. Through the concerted efforts of the dedicated Advisory Board, the CTO Forum has now introduced the Technology Management Series for 2024-2025: Developing Leadership for Advanced Organizations. Delivering yet another tour-de-force curriculum led by faculty from top universities as well as distinguished industry leaders, the Technology Management Series provides CEOs, Presidents, COOs, and CFOs with a comprehensive understanding of Emerging Technologies, Quantum Computing, Generative AI, and dynamic IT Enterprises. It also focuses on empowering CTOs, CIOs, CDOs, and CPOs with the senior business leadership skills critical for the next phase of growth.

About CTO Forum

The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.

