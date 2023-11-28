CTrust and Green Check Partner to Create Integrated Company Credit Scoring within Green Check's Cannabis Financial Solutions Marketplace

"Adding CTrust's scoring to our Green Check Connect marketplace provides a valuable, trusted third-party that both cannabis businesses and financial institutions can rely on to help properly evaluate risk and make sound business decisions," said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check. Post this

CTrust's evaluation process generates a quantitative investment risk indicator known as the Cannabis Trust Score (CTS). The CTS serves as a valuable tool for lenders and borrowers, aiding them in risk assessment and debt structuring with variable interest rates. This approach aligns the risk taken by both lenders and borrowers with the associated cost of capital.

"Adding CTrust's scoring to our Green Check Connect marketplace provides a valuable, trusted third-party that both cannabis businesses and financial institutions can rely on to help properly evaluate risk and make sound business decisions," said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check. "Green Check always puts transparency and visibility front and center. This new offering from CTrust enhances our ability to deliver both and ensure compliance across the board."

CTrust's rigorous evaluation process includes over 1,764 touch points across 42 business categories including, but not limited to, business operations processes, accounting and financials, products and services, management and culture, and branding and public relations.

To learn more about the new offering launching in 2024, visit: https://ctrust.io/announcement/

CTrust tools and solutions increase operational and financial transparency into cannabis businesses to reduce investment risk, help cannabis businesses gain better access to capital, and allow investors and debt holders to more effectively price capital and manage market exposure. Launched in 2022 in response to a seismic cannabis industry shift from equity investment to debt financing, CTrust's proprietary formula and rigorous approach to risk evaluation, scoring and monitoring facilitates more equitable business, investment and debt financing opportunities for founders, shareholders and creditors, keeping more cannabis businesses thriving in their communities. For more information, visit https://CTrust.io and follow them on LinkedIn.

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 8,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report, and was also named as one of the top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit http://www.greencheckverified.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Nick Olsen, CTrust, 1.312.432.9407, nolsen@pr-return.com, https://ctrust.io

