CTVMA Publishes Global Policy Guide for Connected TV Industry with 6 Pillars

The Connected TV Marketing Association (CTVMA), the global AM&E trade body, has officially published its Global Policy Guide for the connected TV industry, outlining six key pillars critical for industry growth and profitability in an interconnected world.

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developed after six months of industry-wide consultation, the guide reflects the mission, purpose and values of the CTVMA constitutional members from Samsung, Accedo, Brightcove, Telstra, NBN, SBS, Netgem, and BBC Worldwide. The CTVMA aims to promote best practices in advertising, media, and entertainment on connected TV platforms, while fostering a sustainable ecosystem for all stakeholders.

The Global Policy Guide covers crucial areas that affect both the technological and business landscape of connected TV, a significant issue as smart TV home screens have become the primary hub in the living room. Key chapters include broadcast access and distribution of apps on connected TV platforms and reducing the costs of streaming to promote long-term sustainability.

The guide provides detailed recommendations on how stakeholders—ranging from broadcasters and publishers to advertisers and app developers—can work together with the CTVMA to promote a sustainable connected TV ecosystem. The guide advocates the need for fair app prominence and visibility for public service broadcasters (PSBs) on smart TVs, ensuring equitable access on connected TV home screens and app stores.

The guide also highlights the importance of reducing the costs of streaming for sustainability, as content delivery and infrastructure expenses rise. By fostering industry collaboration and strategic approaches to balancing innovation with cost-efficiency, it ensures that connected TV remains an accessible platform for both publishers and advertisers direct to consumer strategies.

"Ensuring fair access and prominence of broadcast services on smart TV home screens is essential for audience engagement. At the same time, the industry must work towards reducing end-to-end costs of streaming, which is key to sustainability. As the industry expands, these elements will shape the future of connected TV advertising and platform development." James Grant Hay, Executive Director of CTVMA

As part of the CTVMA policy guide's launch, James Grant Hay will be addressing a Communications & Media Law Association (CAMLA) seminar on Smart TV Prominence at Ashurst law firm in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday 30 October with Free TV Australia. During the event, James will share insights from the guide and discuss how smart TV prominence can ensure fair access on smart TV devices.

"Existing broadcasting codes of practice only apply to TV content delivered 'over the air' by terrestrial broadcast antenna and not on-demand streaming services on connected TV devices. Our policy guide encourages broadcasting codes to be updated and include all television-like content available to on-demand streaming services on connected TV devices". James Grant Hay, Executive Director of CTVMA

Other notable chapters in the guide include advertising data transparency, consumer privacy protection, global compliance regulations and open internet, which are all integral to the propriety of the connected TV ecosystem. The CTVMA's recent publication of Smart TV OS rankings identified Samsung Tizen, LG webOS and HiSense VIDAA OS as leaders in the OEM space, marking another milestone in the CTVMA's efforts to support the global connected TV ecosystem.

