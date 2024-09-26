CU*Answers and EDGE Partner to Transform Credit Union Operations with Core and LOS Integrations

EDGE's innovative cashflow underwriting tools will allow credit unions to make more informed and efficient lending decisions, ultimately improving member care from application to approval and beyond. Post this

With EDGE's advanced cashflow analytics, credit unions can now utilize real-time insights on applicants' ability to pay that go beyond traditional credit reports, including income verification and spending behavior. This integration will streamline credit union operations while improving the accuracy and speed of underwriting processes.

EDGE's platform unlocks a powerful new source of underwriting data for credit unions, enabling them to automatically verify income and assess ability to pay from their own data as well as accounts with other financial institutions, processes traditionally reliant on manual underwriting review and legacy credit risk methods. By evaluating a more comprehensive financial picture of applicants—from both members' accounts with the credit union and external accounts—EDGE delivers unmatched insights into creditworthiness and ability to pay.

"The entire EDGE team is excited to join forces with CU*Answers to help credit unions make the most from their own data to better serve members," said Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE. "Integrating our risk insights and open banking capabilities along with Relationship Attributes™ into CU*Answers will equip credit unions on their platform with solutions for faster, fairer decisions for their members, especially those underserved by traditional credit bureau data."

About CU*Answers

CU*Answers offers expertise in implementing technical solutions to operational needs, and is a leader in helping credit unions form strategic alliances and partnerships. CU*Answers provides a wide variety of services for credit unions including its flagship CU*BASE® processing system (online and in-house) and Internet development services featuring It's Me 247 online and mobile banking. Additional services include web development, network design and security, and image check processing. Founded in 1970, CU*Answers is a 100% credit union-owned cooperative CUSO providing services to credit unions representing over 2 million members and $30 billion in credit union assets. For more information, visit www.cuanswers.com.

About EDGE

EDGE helps lenders automate operations and enhance decision-making with cash flow data and risk insights developed with machine learning. As a consumer reporting agency (CRA) built on cash flow data, we unlock a more complete picture of consumers' financial health in real-time than traditional credit bureaus can provide. EDGE enables lenders to approve applicants overlooked by traditional credit bureaus including such no-hit and thin-file applicants as recent immigrants, young adults, and other unserved or underserved populations. Our risk attributes and EDGE Score™ are the only cash flow risk-assessment tools proven through profitable loan performance at scale. Built by lenders for lenders, they are designed for immediate actionability in consumer credit underwriting decisions.

