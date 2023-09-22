Cubacel Announces Exclusive Promotion for Cuban Expats: Stay Connected with Family and Friends Back Home

From September 18th, 2023, at 00:00 (GMT-04:00) to September 22nd, 2023, at 23:59 (GMT-04:00), customers can take advantage of the 5x CUP + GB and Internet Bonus promotion, delivering a multitude of benefits for seamless communication.

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HablaCuba.com has unveiled an exciting promotion aimed at Cuban expats around the world who wish to stay connected with their loved ones in Cuba. From September 18th, 2023, at 00:00 (GMT-04:00) to September 22nd, 2023, at 23:59 (GMT-04:00), customers can take advantage of the 5x CUP + GB and Internet Bonus promotion, delivering a multitude of benefits for seamless communication.

Promotion Details:

Operator: Cubacel Cuba

Country: Cuba

Denominations:

500 CUP: Receive 2500 CUP + 25 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

600 CUP: Get 3000 CUP + 25 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

700 CUP: Enjoy 3500 CUP + 25 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

1000 CUP: Be rewarded with 5000 CUP + 50 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

1125 CUP: Get a whopping 5625 CUP + 50 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

1250 CUP: Receive 6250 CUP + 50 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

2000 CUP: Enjoy an amazing 10000 CUP + 100 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

2500 CUP: Get an incredible 12500 CUP + 125 GB + Unlimited data (00:00-07:00)

Now, let's delve into the remarkable advantages of this promotion for Cuban expats wishing to maintain their connections with loved ones back home:

Stay Connected:

HablaCuba.com's promotion empowers you to send recharges to your family and friends in Cuba, ensuring not only connectivity but also generous bonuses, including additional CUP, GB, and unlimited data during off-peak hours. This translates to more opportunities for meaningful conversations, video calls, and the sharing of precious moments with those you hold dear.

Support in Tough Times:

At times, loved ones back home may face financial challenges. By sending Cubacel recharges during promotions like this, you provide much-needed assistance. It's a thoughtful way to demonstrate your support and help them stay connected without straining their finances.

Share the Joy:

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or any special occasion, sending a Cubacel recharge with these incredible bonuses makes for a thoughtful gift idea. Your loved ones will not only cherish your consideration but will also have additional data and credit to enjoy the festivities.

Strengthen Bonds:

Distance can be challenging, but staying connected makes it more manageable. By regularly sending Cubacel recharges, you're fortifying your bonds with family and friends. It's a straightforward yet potent method to nurture those crucial connections.

Furthermore, in addition to facilitating top-up transactions, HablaCuba.com offers customers the convenient option to recharge the Nauta accounts of their family members and friends, enabling them to gain access to the internet. For those seeking a more personalized communication experience, HablaCuba.com's calling services provide an ideal solution. Customers can make calls in the following ways:

Utilizing access numbers from any landline, mobile device, or even payphone worldwide.

Leveraging the KeepCalling smartphone app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

When dialing internationally to Cuba, the call rate is set at 69.9¢/min for both landlines and mobile phones, while the cost of sending a text message is 7¢.

HablaCuba.com's comprehensive range of services perfectly aligns with the website's mission to bridge the gap between people, regardless of the distance that separates them. By keeping individuals connected, HablaCuba.com proves that no distance is insurmountable.

About HablaCuba.com

HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.

Media Contact

Ecaterina Ilis Lia, HablaCuba.com, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, [email protected], www.hablacuba.com

Facebook

SOURCE HablaCuba.com