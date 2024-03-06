Cubby Paperless Announces New White Paper on Improving Experiences with Paperless Bills and Statements

"Our surveys and interviews show a very high customer demand for an alternative to the current company-hosted bill presentment choices. More importantly, customers expressed an increased willingness to convert to paperless if offered a better solution," Post this

Consumer willingness to adopt paperless billing is higher if the experience is improved. Cubby Paperless surveys, along with independent research, reveal this trend.

Cubby Paperless' solution consolidates consumer bills and statements into a single location. This eliminates the hassle of multiple logins and navigating disparate websites to manage bills–a common complaint among consumers.

Cubby Paperless offers a superior solution to popular (but now defunct) legacy bill-consolidation services. It overcomes the pitfalls that contributed to the downfall of past platforms.

Cubby Paperless offers this solution free to consumers.

Cubby Paperless CEO Gary Stringham explains why his company developed a new way for consumers to view and pay their bills. "Our surveys and interviews show a very high customer demand for an alternative to the current company-hosted bill presentment choices. More importantly, customers expressed an increased willingness to convert to paperless if offered a better solution," he said.

The patented Cubby Paperless approach is uniquely different, integrating seamlessly with company billing systems for minimal disruption.

The white paper serves as a call to action for companies to re-evaluate their paperless billing strategies and adopt a proven solution that benefits both businesses and consumers by converting more customers from paper to consumer-driven paperless document delivery methods.

The full white paper, "Overcoming Customer Resistance to Paperless Bills and Statements", can be downloaded from Cubby Paperless at: https://mailchi.mp/cubbypaperless.com/whitepaper-overcoming-paperless-resistance

About Cubby Paperless

Cubby Paperless is a company intent on reducing paper, printing, and postage costs for companies, while enhancing their customers' experience with paperless bills and statements, leading to fewer late payments and delinquent accounts. The Cubby platform is another way for utilities, financial institutions, insurers, and other entities to convince more of their customers to abandon paper communications in favor of digital document delivery.

