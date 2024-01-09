CUC Inc. Announces Its First Acquisition in the USA Healthcare Market - Beyond Podiatry

The acquisition signifies a significant leap forward in expanding CUC's global presence

TOKYO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CUC Inc. ("CUC"), a leading healthcare solutions provider, is delighted to announce its inaugural acquisition in the United States healthcare market through its wholly owned subsidiary CUC America Inc., bringing Beyond Podiatry into the CUC Group. This strategic move perfectly aligns with CUC's mission, "Creating Hope through Healthcare," and signifies a significant leap forward in expanding CUC's presence globally while aiming to elevate healthcare standards in the United States further.

Initially founded in 1996 and started its expansion as a premiere podiatry service platform in 2019, Beyond Podiatry has earned widespread recognition for its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier medical care, innovative technology, and its dedication to patient well-being. This acquisition solidifies CUC's position in the United States healthcare landscape, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centric care.

Mr. Keita Hamaguchi, CEO of CUC, shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to announce our debut in the USA healthcare market with the acquisition of Beyond Podiatry. This venture underlines CUC's dedication to its mission of "Creating Hope through Healthcare." Beyond Podiatry's outstanding reputation and patient-focused approach perfectly complement our global commitment to providing patient-centered healthcare to as many people as possible. This strategic step reaffirms our commitment to enhancing healthcare services and improving lives. "

Mr. John Moroney, CEO of Beyond Podiatry, expressed his enthusiasm about this new partnership: "Uniting with CUC represents an extraordinary opportunity for Beyond Podiatry. We are eager to leverage CUC's expertise and resources to continue delivering the exceptional care that has defined us. This collaboration empowers us to broaden our horizons and reach, ensuring we can positively impact even more lives in the USA and beyond."

With a history of innovation and a steadfast commitment to excellence in healthcare services, CUC's acquisition of Beyond Podiatry sets the stage for growth and global influence. Beyond Podiatry will continue to operate under its existing name, with plans for expansion and enhancements on the horizon.

This acquisition marks the commencement of an exciting chapter for both CUC and Beyond Podiatry, promising enhanced healthcare services and a brighter future for patients across the United States.

About CUC: CUC is a global healthcare solutions provider with a mission of "Creating Hope through Healthcare." As of the end of September 2023, CUC Group provides management support services to over 106 medical institutions in Japan and Southeast Asia and operates more than 37 hospice facilities and 89 in-home nursing stations across Japan. CUC is committed to creating a society where people feel secure and reassured, providing patient-centered healthcare to as many people as possible.

About Beyond Podiatry: Originally founded in 1996 and started its expansion as a premiere podiatry service platform in 2019, Beyond Podiatry is a Midwest-based company that provides exceptional medical care. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to patient well-being, Beyond Podiatry utilizes advanced technology and expertise to deliver the highest quality medical care.

